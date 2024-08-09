Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.88. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 32,864 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KW. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

