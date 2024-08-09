Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $28.75. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Klaviyo shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 1,687,346 shares.

KVYO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Klaviyo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 87.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

