Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 28.5 %

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 106.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 233,169 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 269,061 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.