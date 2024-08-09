Leerink Partnrs Comments on Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Design Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 288,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 222,805 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,662,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 162,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 216,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 144,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

