Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

LOGI opened at $85.48 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

