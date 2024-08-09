Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $4.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.89.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $415.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,708 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

