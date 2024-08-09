Luminar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,252 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 8,151 put options.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.