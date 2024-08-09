Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.14 and last traded at C$15.98. 5,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.81.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.97.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

