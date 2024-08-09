Macquarie Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $208.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Macquarie from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.