Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

Martinrea International Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MRE opened at C$10.54 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$10.05 and a one year high of C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96. Insiders purchased a total of 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $116,269 over the last three months. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

