Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MRE
Martinrea International Stock Up 0.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96. Insiders purchased a total of 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $116,269 over the last three months. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.