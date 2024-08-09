Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

