Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.13 and last traded at 0.12. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.
Medaro Mining Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.26.
About Medaro Mining
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medaro Mining
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.