Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.13 and last traded at 0.12. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.26.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

