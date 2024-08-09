Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$15.50

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Leede Jones Gable from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gable’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of DR stock opened at C$13.53 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$8.31 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 1.4764268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

