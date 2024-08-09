Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 331,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $283.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.23.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Free Report)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.