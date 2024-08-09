Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Shares Up 3%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 12,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 557,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.37.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
