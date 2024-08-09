MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTY shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$44.08 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$42.19 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

