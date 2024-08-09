National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.32. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.50%.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

IAG opened at C$96.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$46,709.15. In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total value of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

