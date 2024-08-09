Northland Capmk Comments on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE:UTI opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $923.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,032,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

