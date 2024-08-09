ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 121463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. CWM LLC raised its position in ODP by 81.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ODP by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $939.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

