OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 10.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.41. 956,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,561,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,073,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,065,425.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,073,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,065,425.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,033 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,488. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,754 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $996.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

