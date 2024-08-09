OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Up 9.3% on Earnings Beat

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 331,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,801,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.
OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.
OUTFRONT Media Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.
OUTFRONT Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OUTFRONT Media
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.