Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $512.50, but opened at $562.24. Parker-Hannifin shares last traded at $556.93, with a volume of 58,662 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $665,188,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

