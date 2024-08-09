Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TLK opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

