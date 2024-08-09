Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLL opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

