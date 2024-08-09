Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.41.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,650.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.