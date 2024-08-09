Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$47.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$43.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of C$125.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.3992095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
