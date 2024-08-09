PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRA Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $919.66 million, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 700.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

