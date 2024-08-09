Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Lowered by Analyst

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Martinrea International in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.79.

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.12. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96. Insiders have acquired 12,365 shares of company stock worth $116,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

