Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Decreased by Analyst

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for THOR Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE:THO opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 8,542.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,480 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

