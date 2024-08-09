Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Issued By Roth Capital

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Globus Medical Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

