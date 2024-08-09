Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

