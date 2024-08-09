Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Castle Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,150 shares of company stock valued at $416,551 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

