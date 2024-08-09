Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Portillo’s Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $750.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

