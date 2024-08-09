Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $324.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.83. Amgen has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 48.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,175,000 after buying an additional 107,134 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

