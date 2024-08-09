Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered by B. Riley

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.93.

BLDR stock opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.21. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

