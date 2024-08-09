Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Issued By B. Riley

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

