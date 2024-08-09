Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:INSP)

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.79.

Shares of INSP opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.78. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

