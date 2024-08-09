Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $222.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $65,409. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

