Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $9.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.84. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.57 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,120.90 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,047.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,055.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

