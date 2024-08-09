Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2024 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Sunrun had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

7/23/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 579.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 220,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

