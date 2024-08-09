Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nextracker (NXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT) recently:

8/2/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Nextracker had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Nextracker is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 388,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

