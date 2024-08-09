Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM):

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

8/2/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

8/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

7/23/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $238.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.95 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.47.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.