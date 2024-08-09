REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,279 shares of company stock valued at $997,184 over the last ninety days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

