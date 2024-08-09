Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palantir Technologies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

