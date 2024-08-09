Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ferroglobe PLC’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 3.9 %

GSM stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $6,777,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 127,795 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $7,228,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $19,467,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

