Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) and Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance -$15.38 million -25.72 -$17.18 million ($0.42) -26.88 Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $3.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -314.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance -21.19% 17.39% 7.26% Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 3 3 0 0 1.50 Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, suggesting a potential downside of 14.08%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds with an average credit quality of Baa/BBB or better. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Capital New York Municipal Bond Index and S&P New York Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on June 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

