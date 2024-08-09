Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 23,886,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 42,945,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $129,427,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.