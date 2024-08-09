Robert W. Baird Increases Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $38.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Aramark by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 546,796 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 131.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,477,000.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.