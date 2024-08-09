Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

