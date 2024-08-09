Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9,674.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 68,129 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,432 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,476 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

